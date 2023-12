Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When visiting a new restaurant, it’s rare that I have a hard time deciding what to eat. I can scan a menu and pick out one or two dishes I’d like to devour within a minute, and quickly make a choice when the wait staff comes ‘round to take our order. But not so at Guieb Cafe. It’s not that the all-day breakfast menu is overly extensive, but everything on there looks so darn delicious. I couldn’t decide between the ube mascarpone pancakes ($16), poi mochi waffles ($13), Fruity Pebbles French toast ($12) or braised rib-eye Benedict ($16).

“Ooh, they have pulehu short ribs,” commented my husband.

My eyes flicked over the menu again. I didn’t see it.

“Where? Show me!”

He flipped my menu over, and my eyes widened. I added the lobster sensation roll ($18) with waffle fries, oxtail soup ($22), pulehu short ribs ($20) and more to my mental list. The server was so kind, returning a few times because I simply could not make up my mind. Finally, I decided on the 10-ounce prime rib ($18) with fried rice ($1 extra). I mean, it’s in the slogan, people: “Breakfast. Lunch. Dine In. Take Out. Prime Rib.”

And what a good choice it was. The prime rib was a unit — so much so that I thought the gravy-laden lump that had fallen to the side was fried rice when it was actually more meat. I ended up taking home half of my meal to eat later, which delighted my daughter, who got the best, fattiest pieces for herself.

My husband ordered the Philly cheesesteak sandwich ($16) with sweet potato fries. The sandwich was filled with sirloin steak, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese. Guieb’s enormous portions were again on full display because the steak and veggies were pouring out the side, which isn’t a complaint (if anything, it’s the opposite).

Finally, no meal with me is complete without something sweet, so we also ordered the Fruity Pebbles French toast ($12) to share — which, if you read this column every other week, know that means my husband takes a bite or two and I eat the rest. You’d think this Guieb bestselling item would be overly saccharine, but it’s actually quite balanced. The cereal adds the perfect amount of crunch to the doughy French toast, and if you’re like me and want more sweetness, douse that sucker in syrup.

Guieb Cafe’s Aiea location is also now open for dinner and with that expansion comes a shareable menu that features items like sizzling hamburger steak ($20), Korean-style short ribs ($23), chow fun ($18), miso butterfish ($25), and fresh seafood ($22) in varying flavors like ahi limu, ahi sashimi and tako. It’s a great option for anyone crav ing ono local-style eats in a laid-back atmosphere. Plus, it’s currently BYOB in the evenings.

We haven’t yet gone for dinner, but the fried pork poke ($20) with red and green onions, cherry tomatoes and citrus vinaigrette sauce is calling to me. But you can also order from the breakfast menu, too, so if Oreo cheesecake pancakes ($14) with your favorite brew is your thing, no judgment here.

Guieb Cafe

Address

Aiea

98-025 Hekaha St.

Building 4 Unit 14

808-888-2121

Kalihi

1311 N. King St.

808-913-2131

Wahiawa

538 California Ave.

808-762-9247

Hours

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (and 5-8 p.m. Aiea) daily

Website

guiebcafe.com

Food: 4/5

Price: $

Ambiance: 4/5 (indoor seating, counter seating, takeout)

Service: 5/5

Parking: Lot parking at Harbor Center

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).