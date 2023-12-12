comscore ‘Tis the season for sweets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Chew on This | Crave

‘Tis the season for sweets

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Dec. 12, 2023
  • PHOTO COURTESY FUJIYA HAWAII

    Christmas platter no. 2 ($55)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Assorted decorated holiday apples ($14.50-$16.50)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Assorted holiday treats

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Charcuterie box ($45) and reindeer rice krispie ($3)

The holidays aren’t complete without a variety of desserts. Read more

Previous Story
Rich with flavor
Next Story
Breakfast of champions

Scroll Up