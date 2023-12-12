‘Tis the season for sweets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The holidays aren’t complete without a variety of desserts. If you’re craving festive treats, check out the following:

Fujiya Hawaii is known for its freshly made mochi and manju.

Choose from the chi chi dango Christmas platter ($35 for 32 pieces), Christmas Platter No. 1 ($35 for 11 pieces), Christmas Platter No. 2 ($55 for 20 pieces) and Christmas Platter No. 3 ($70 for 29 pieces). Christmas platters feature limited-time flavors like mint Oreo, lemon cranberry, matcha strawberry and butter mochi; red and green chi chi dango; and hot cocoa, chocolate orange, cranberry orange and pear cream cheese manju.

Fujiya Hawaii

930 Hauoli St., Honolulu

808-845-2921

fujiyahawaii.com

Instagram: @fujiyahawaii

Dipped by Dee

Dipped by Dee is known for its caramel apples, and the Aiea-based business just launched its seasonal treats.

Choose from holiday decorated apples with Rudolph ($14.50), hot cocoa ($15), Winter Mickey and Minnie ($15 each), Jolly Christmas Mickey ($16), and Santa Mickey and Minnie ($16.50 each) designs. Jolly Christmas Mickey Rice Krispie treats ($12) and cocoa bombs ($8-$9) in Grinch, cookie butter and Pink Christmas designs are also available.

Dipped By Dee

Aiea Town Square

99-080 Kauhale St. B1, Aiea

808-913-8083

dippedbydee.com

Instagram: @dippedby_Dee

Choco Lea

Manoa-based Choco Lea is offering a smorgasbord of treats for the holidays.

Goodies include four($13.99), nine($32.99) and 18-piece ($55.99) holiday truffle boxes, hot cocoa mix ($4.99), Santa’s Oreo stack ($4.99), solid dark chocolate bar ($4.99), chocolate cake snug in a mug ($8.99), merry mint bar ($14.99) and Crunch A Lea Christmas Cheer ($24.99). The latter is a salty-sweet combo of white chocolate, peanut butter, puffed rice cereal, marshmallows, toasted mac nuts, dark chocolate chips and drizzle.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

Choco Lea

2909 Lowrey Ave., Honolulu

808-371-2234

chocolea.com

Instagram: @chocoleahawaii

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii has a variety of sweet treats this holiday season. Choose from a charcuterie box ($45), holiday sweet box ($15), holiday bundle ($45) — which includes both charcuterie and sweet boxes — reindeer Oreo pop ($3) and reindeer Rice Krispie ($3).

Charcuterie boxes include salami, prosciutto, grapes, mixed nuts, Greek olives, brie and cubed cheddar cheeses, strawberries, honey and a side of crackers. Sweet boxes include four chocolate-dipped Oreos, chocolate-dipped pretzels and assorted holiday candies.

On Dec. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., Olive Branch Hawaii will be at Prince Waikiki’s Holidaze pop-up shop with holiday sweet boxes and sets.

Olive Branch Hawaii

olivebranchhawaii.com

Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii