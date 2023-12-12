comscore Authorities probe threat to bomb Hawaii synagogues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Authorities probe threat to bomb Hawaii synagogues

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Police and federal agents are asking the public to remain vigilant while they investigate antisemitic graffiti and a threat made on the third day of Hanukkah to detonate hidden explosives “inside of every Hawaii synagogue.” Read more

