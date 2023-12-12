Kokua Line: Does city actually follow up on complaints?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Kokua Line frequently says to contact this or that city agency when a problem occurs, such as with abandoned cars or homeless camps or missing driver’s licenses — all sorts of problems. But does anyone actually follow up on these complaints? If yes, how quickly?

Answer: We often contact Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services with readers’ questions or complaints about municipal services or property and generally advise readers to do the same on matters of particular concern. Yes, there is follow-up if no response occurs within 10 business days. Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for the department, explains:

“For best results, refer to the Customer Care Section of the Department of Customer Services any public complaint or concern about such matters as abandoned cars, homeless camps, missing driver’s licenses or all other municipal service-related challenges. In turn, Customer Care Section staff members will either provide an answer or refer the matter to the appropriate city agency or department for a response.

“The department’s procedure is for the Customer Care Section to track all public complaints or concerns it receives, and allow agencies or departments 10 business days to provide a reasonable response. All overdue responses to public complaints are logged and flagged for a follow-up reminder from the Customer Care Section staff, which will continue to stay on top of agencies and departments to help ensure they are responsive as well as attentive to public complaints.

“The department’s Customer Care Section can be reached by email at Complaints@honolulu.gov, or by phone at 808-768-4381.”

Q: I’ve been trying to reach the DMV for questions about a motorcycle that I want to scrap. I want know what the procedure is if I haven’t paid any registration for the past few years. If I want to scrap the motorcycle, do I have to pay the past registration fees, or can I just turn in the plate or what?

A: Current registration is not required to junk a vehicle through the city’s no-fee program; the owner must turn in the vehicle’s title and license plates, as well as submit the appropriate form at a satellite city hall, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

The department’s website describes a four-step process: “Download and complete a City and County of Honolulu form for junking a vehicle. Remove the vehicle license plates. Make an AlohaQ appointment (AlohaQ.org) at any satellite city hall to submit the completed form, license plates, and title papers to have your vehicle, motorcycle or moped processed for junking. Follow the directions provided to you at that time and the vehicle, motorcycle or moped will be picked up and processed for disposal at no cost to the owner.”

On the form, which you can download at 808ne.ws/jvform, you’ll affirm that the vehicle shall never be titled or registered again. Junking a vehicle, motorcycle or moped won’t relieve you of responsibility for loans, citations or criminal charges related to your previous ownership. For more information, go to www8.hono lulu.gov/csd/junk-a-vehicle.

Auwe

Do new cars not come with blinkers anymore? Drivers can make Hawaii’s roads much safer and more efficient by signaling their intention — but it seems like most of the time they fail to use their turn signals, at least in Honolulu. It’s frustrating. — Longtime driver

Mahalo

Thank you to good Samaritan Justin, who came to my rescue replacing a flat tire. After failing the first time, due to a faulty tool, he tried a second time after borrowing his friend’s tool to complete the job and saved my day. Hope an angel like you saves your day, too! Mahalo! Have a great day! — Auntie L

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.