John Cheever has been appointed executive director of Project Empower, a nonprofit spun off from RevoluSun, one of Hawaii’s largest solar power developers and installers. Cheever is the founder and president of Kuleana Micro-Lending and plays a pivotal role in Project Empower as its fiscal sponsor. Cheever’s background includes commercial solar development, and he was a teacher at Mid-Pacific Institute and Punahou School. He holds a master’s degree in sustainability leadership from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional studies from Cornell University.

