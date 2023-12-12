comscore Igiede drafted in first round of PVF draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Igiede drafted in first round of PVF draft

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii women’s volleyball star middle blocker Amber Igiede was drafted by the Omaha Supernovas with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the inaugural draft of the Professional Volleyball Federation. Read more

