comscore 5 teams receive votes for first place | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

5 teams receive votes for first place

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This Hawaii high school boys basketball season has been filled with parity and chaos in the statewide rankings. Read more

Previous Story
Lonyangata gives Kenya another important title at Honolulu Marathon
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 12, 2023

Scroll Up