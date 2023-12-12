‘Iolani still tops in Hawaii girls hoops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a fourth week in a row, the ‘Iolani Raiders are No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

The Raiders (11-2) overwhelmed Kailua before losing to Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Clovis West (Calif.) at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Sidwell Friends (Md.), led by tournament MVP Zania Socka, won the tournament in a 49-48 thriller against Sierra Canyon (Calif.). ‘Iolani garnered eight first-place votes and remains unbeaten against Hawaii teams.

Kamehameha (11-1) fell to Sidwell Friends, then outlasted Kahuku and Campbell to finish fifth in the tournament. The Warriors collected two first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Konawaena and Waiakea followed at No. 3 and 4. The two BIIF powerhouses played on Monday at Col. Ellison Onizuka Gym.

Campbell pushed Kamehameha to the edge before losing at the buzzer, 53-51, on a controversial layup by Warriors guard Mikylah Labanon. The Lady Sabers remained at No. 5.

Waimea, unbeaten through five games, arrived in the poll at No. 10.

The schedule is fairly light this week in girls hoops. ‘Iolani will host Southbridge (Ore.) on Thursday.

Maryknoll’s new home in ILH Division II tipped off on Monday against Damien. The fifth-ranked Spartans also play at Hawaii Baptist on Thursday.

No. 7 Kahuku begins regular-season play in the OIA East with a road game at Farrington on Friday. Tenth-ranked Moanalua will host Roosevelt, also on Friday.

Bonus shots: In Waiakea’s 81-40 win over Hawaii Prep, Warriors guard Jolie Mantz poured in 38 points. HPA guard Brooke Samura scored 30.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (11-2) 98 1

> next: vs. Southbridge (Ore.), Thursday, 6 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (2) (11-1) 90 2

> next: bye (at Punahou, Dec. 21)

3. Konawaena (10-3, 2-0 BIIF) 82 3

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday

4. Waiakea (10-2, 5-0 BIIF) 67 4

> next: at No. 3 Konawaena, Monday

5. Campbell (5-3) 62 6

> next: bye (at Leilehua, Dec. 18)

6. Maryknoll (7-2) 49 5

> next: at Damien, Monday

> next: at Hawaii Baptist, Thursday

7. Punahou (5-4) 32 9

> won at Sacred Hearts, 45-34

> won at Mililani, 49-34

> next: bye (vs. ‘Iolani, Dec. 19)

8. Kahuku (3-6) 28 7

> next: at Farrington, Friday

9. Moanalua (3-7) 18 10

> at Leilehua, Thursday (Dec. 7)

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Friday

10. Waimea (5-0) 7 NR

> bye

> next: vs. Kapaa, Monday

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 8).