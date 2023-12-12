comscore ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong makes every second count | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong makes every second count

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani state champion swimmer Evan Wong is called by his coach Ivan Batsanov, “the hardest worker out there by a big margin. In and out of the pool.”

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani state champion swimmer Evan Wong is called by his coach Ivan Batsanov, “the hardest worker out there by a big margin. In and out of the pool.”

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong was photographed under water and above water at ‘Iolani on Monday. The seven-time state champion is West Virginia-bound.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong was photographed under water and above water at ‘Iolani on Monday. The seven-time state champion is West Virginia-bound.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong was photographed under water and above water at ‘Iolani on Monday. The seven-time state champion is West Virginia-bound.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong was photographed under water and above water at ‘Iolani on Monday. The seven-time state champion is West Virginia-bound.

It is 6 a.m. and there is no point in trying to text or call Evan Wong. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 12, 2023

Scroll Up