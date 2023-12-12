Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – December 12, 2023 Today Updated 9:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOCCER ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha; Pac-Five at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Radford at Campbell (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waialua at Aiea (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Mililani; Campbell at Radford. Boys varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Kapolei at Pearl City. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6 p.m. OIA West girls: Leilehua at Mililani. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA East: McKinley at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kalaheo (boys JV at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). SOCCER ILH Boys Varsity ‘Iolani 0, Punahou 0 Le Jardin 3, Pac-Five 3 Volleyball Final AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II WVB Poll Through Dec. 11 Pts Rec. Prev. 1. Cal State L.A. 1,151 24-10 NR 2. West Texas A&M 1,103 33-4 5 3. Tampa 1,051 32-2 1 4. Wayne State (NE) 1,043 31-3 3 5. Missouri-St. Louis 993 34-2 4 6. Concordia-St. Paul 897 30-3 2 7. MSU Denver 801 25-7 8 8. CSU San Bernardino 753 26-5 10 9. St. Cloud State 709 22-9 6 10. Nebraska-Kearney 682 29-6 13 11. SW Minnesota State 644 23-7 7 12. Regis 585 23-7 9 13. Chaminade 560 30-4 14 14. Central Missouri 550 25-8 16 15. Lewis 490 26-7 11 16. Colorado Mesa 439 24-5 12 17. Minnesota Duluth 409 18-11 15 18. Ferris State 343 27-8 21 19. Seattle Pacific 265 22-5 19 20. West Florida 230 25-8 17 21. Central Oklahoma 214 26-5 18 22. Central Washington 197 20-7 20 23. Cal Poly Pomona 170 22-8 22 24. Clarion 147 28-7 NR 25. Grand Valley State 136 27-5 24 Previous Story ‘Iolani swimmer Evan Wong makes every second count Next Story Television and radio – December 12, 2023