Scoreboard – December 12, 2023

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha; Pac-Five at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Radford at Campbell (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waialua at Aiea (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Mililani; Campbell at Radford. Boys varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Kapolei at Pearl City.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Mililani. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: McKinley at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kalaheo (boys JV at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

SOCCER

ILH

Boys Varsity

‘Iolani 0, Punahou 0

Le Jardin 3, Pac-Five 3

Volleyball

Final AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division II WVB Poll

Through Dec. 11

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Cal State L.A. 1,151 24-10 NR

2. West Texas A&M 1,103 33-4 5

3. Tampa 1,051 32-2 1

4. Wayne State (NE) 1,043 31-3 3

5. Missouri-St. Louis 993 34-2 4

6. Concordia-St. Paul 897 30-3 2

7. MSU Denver 801 25-7 8

8. CSU San Bernardino 753 26-5 10

9. St. Cloud State 709 22-9 6

10. Nebraska-Kearney 682 29-6 13

11. SW Minnesota State 644 23-7 7

12. Regis 585 23-7 9

13. Chaminade 560 30-4 14

14. Central Missouri 550 25-8 16

15. Lewis 490 26-7 11

16. Colorado Mesa 439 24-5 12

17. Minnesota Duluth 409 18-11 15

18. Ferris State 343 27-8 21

19. Seattle Pacific 265 22-5 19

20. West Florida 230 25-8 17

21. Central Oklahoma 214 26-5 18

22. Central Washington 197 20-7 20

23. Cal Poly Pomona 170 22-8 22

24. Clarion 147 28-7 NR

25. Grand Valley State 136 27-5 24