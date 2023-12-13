Letter: Hawaiian Airlines not what it once was

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At one point, Hawaiian Airlines was my No. 1 airline. I went to Las Vegas constantly. I tolerated the delays and some cancellations. I went on skiing trips to Hokkaido, Japan, on numerous occasions. Read more

At one point, Hawaiian Airlines was my No. 1 airline. I went to Las Vegas constantly. I tolerated the delays and some cancellations. I went on skiing trips to Hokkaido, Japan, on numerous occasions.

Then suddenly, something started. I noticed that when you flew Hawaiian Airlines, you started to walk. On returning international flights, it was a long walk to Customs. And do you think the airlines would announce that the Wikiwiki bus was available? Never happened.

And now, Los Angeles? That destination is the absolute pits. Then one day, I read the headlines: “Merge” (“Hawaiian and Alaska to merge,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 4). It sure looked like a buyout to me.

It has always been my opinion — and opinions are like noses, everybody has one — that the day Hawaiian Airlines took my favorite, Teresa Bright, off the video on the flights, it started going down the drain. I really feel for the employees.

Happy holidays to all!

Albert Miral

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter