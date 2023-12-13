comscore Letter: Politicians waste money by deferring repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Politicians waste money by deferring repairs

I sure hate to see how our politicians live when they let the buildings they spend our hard-earned tax dollars on go into such disrepair and cost more to repair than it cost to build, including the state Capitol pools and the Hawaii Convention Center roof (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more

