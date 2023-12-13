Letter: Politicians waste money by deferring repairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I sure hate to see how our politicians live when they let the buildings they spend our hard-earned tax dollars on go into such disrepair and cost more to repair than it cost to build, including the state Capitol pools and the Hawaii Convention Center roof (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30) . Read more

I sure hate to see how our politicians live when they let the buildings they spend our hard-earned tax dollars on go into such disrepair and cost more to repair than it cost to build, including the state Capitol pools and the Hawaii Convention Center roof (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30).

When there is a problem with my house, I call several professionals and get a bid based on price and their experience in the field. I try to get the work done as quickly as possible so it doesn’t grow into a bigger problem. That is happening now with just these two problems.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter