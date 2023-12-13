Editorial | Letters Letter: Politicians waste money by deferring repairs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I sure hate to see how our politicians live when they let the buildings they spend our hard-earned tax dollars on go into such disrepair and cost more to repair than it cost to build, including the state Capitol pools and the Hawaii Convention Center roof (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I sure hate to see how our politicians live when they let the buildings they spend our hard-earned tax dollars on go into such disrepair and cost more to repair than it cost to build, including the state Capitol pools and the Hawaii Convention Center roof (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). When there is a problem with my house, I call several professionals and get a bid based on price and their experience in the field. I try to get the work done as quickly as possible so it doesn’t grow into a bigger problem. That is happening now with just these two problems. Ernie Itoga Waialae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in imitation of Hitler