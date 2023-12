Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are many reasons to mourn the news about bomb threats leveled against Hawaii synagogues. On a global scale, the antisemitism that has flared in the wake of the Israeli-Hamas war has been dispiriting.

What’s even worse is that this is infecting the islands as well, which once had been insulated from such no-aloha expressions. Let’s hope Honolulu police do find whoever is responsible for sending the threatening emails — and during Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, too. Just shameful.