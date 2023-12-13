comscore Off The News: From paper tubes to a house | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: From paper tubes to a house

In just three days, a team of Japanese and University of Hawaii architecture students assembled a prototype home made of sturdy recyclable paper tubes in Paia, Maui, last week, under the direction of its Tokyo-based architect, Shigeru Ban. Read more

