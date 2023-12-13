Off The News: From paper tubes to a house

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In just three days, a team of Japanese and University of Hawaii architecture students assembled a prototype home made of sturdy recyclable paper tubes in Paia, Maui, last week, under the direction of its Tokyo-based architect, Shigeru Ban. Read more

In just three days, a team of Japanese and University of Hawaii architecture students assembled a prototype home made of sturdy recyclable paper tubes in Paia, Maui, last week, under the direction of its Tokyo-based architect, Shigeru Ban.

The 20- by 12-foot tiny home can be fitted with a kitchen and bath, and could be suitable for temporarily housing those displaced by the Aug. 8 West Maui fires while permanent housing is under construction. “We wanted everyone to see the possibility of it,” said Yayoi Hara of the Lahaina Jodo Mission, which burned along with the Haras’ home in the fires. It’s yet to be determined whether and where Maui County might permit the structures to be taken up.