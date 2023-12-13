Editorial | Off the News Off The News: From paper tubes to a house Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In just three days, a team of Japanese and University of Hawaii architecture students assembled a prototype home made of sturdy recyclable paper tubes in Paia, Maui, last week, under the direction of its Tokyo-based architect, Shigeru Ban. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In just three days, a team of Japanese and University of Hawaii architecture students assembled a prototype home made of sturdy recyclable paper tubes in Paia, Maui, last week, under the direction of its Tokyo-based architect, Shigeru Ban. The 20- by 12-foot tiny home can be fitted with a kitchen and bath, and could be suitable for temporarily housing those displaced by the Aug. 8 West Maui fires while permanent housing is under construction. “We wanted everyone to see the possibility of it,” said Yayoi Hara of the Lahaina Jodo Mission, which burned along with the Haras’ home in the fires. It’s yet to be determined whether and where Maui County might permit the structures to be taken up. Previous Story Off The News: Palolo gets Kokua Market oasis