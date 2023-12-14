comscore ‘Every last drop’ of fuel will be removed, Red Hill commander says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Every last drop’ of fuel will be removed, Red Hill commander says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE The current stage of defueling saw the removal of more than 99.5% of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. The end of Phase 5 is projected no later than March 31.

  • DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, Joint Task Force-Red Hill director of fuel operations, monitored operations Wednesday as the unpacking of fuel lines began at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>John Wade</strong>

  • DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected the quality of fuel Friday from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam.

In a video released Wednesday, the military officer charged with defueling the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility pledged that “every last drop will be removed.” Read more

