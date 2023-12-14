‘Every last drop’ of fuel will be removed, Red Hill commander says
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
The current stage of defueling saw the removal of more than 99.5% of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. The end of Phase 5 is projected no later than March 31.
U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, Joint Task Force-Red Hill director of fuel operations, monitored operations Wednesday as the unpacking of fuel lines began at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan.
John Wade
A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected the quality of fuel Friday from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.