Letter: Politicians dither while buildings fall apart

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to columnist David Shapiro, the state Capitol’s leaky roof and drenched chamber sound like a mess since 2005 (“State senators and reps soak in their own futility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Dec. 10). Then the estimated cost rose to $10 million. When the Legislature finally appropriated money to get the waterproofing done, it cost $30 million.

What’s going on?

If only lawmakers had decided to tackle this problem when the issues first came up. Instead, as Shapiro stated, there is a chronic aversion of basic maintenance among state leaders, who prefer spending money on glitzy new projects that wow voters and please campaign donors.

The lawmakers’ neglect created critical structural problems while they dithered over grandiose redevelopment plans. Perhaps the individual in charge of the state Department of Accounting and General Services should be replaced with someone else who has better credentials and ideas.

How about asking the public for our opinions? Now there’s a thought.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter