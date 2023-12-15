Letter: Supreme Court won’t let Trump evade Jan. 6

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 6-3 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, said that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate carbon emissions without explicit congressional approval, allowed concealed carry of guns, and allowed religious exemptions to gay rights laws. Read more

However, they also repeatedly denied efforts to reverse Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election and have decried the perception that they are “right-wing hacks.”

They are not going to stop the prosecution against Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, because they want to avoid appearing partisan and want to maintain the legitimacy to continue making conservative decisions.

One indication: When Special Counsel Jack Smith asked for a speedy hearing and decision on Trump’s claims of immunity and double jeopardy, the court replied, not within the usual weeks or months, but within five hours to set a hearing date.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

