HART OKs settlement with airport route builder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART OKs settlement with airport route builder

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
    Nate Meddings

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation boosted a work contract to nearly $1 billion to settle a lawsuit with the builder of the second segment of Skyline’s route past the airport, the rail agency says. Read more

