comscore Hawaii’s economic growth may slow in 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s economic growth may slow in 2024

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The economic fallout is smaller than anticipated on Maui, but rebuilding will be long and uncertain, a UHERO forecast reports. Above, people crossed Hana Highway in Paia town Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The economic fallout is smaller than anticipated on Maui, but rebuilding will be long and uncertain, a UHERO forecast reports. Above, people crossed Hana Highway in Paia town Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Stefanie Wind and her son, James, almost 8, were at Ululani’s Gourmet Hawaiian Shave Ice in Paia town Thursday. The Wind family are returning visitors from Calgary, Alberta.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Stefanie Wind and her son, James, almost 8, were at Ululani’s Gourmet Hawaiian Shave Ice in Paia town Thursday. The Wind family are returning visitors from Calgary, Alberta.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Diners sat in Cafe Des Amis in Paia town Thursday as people strolled by.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Diners sat in Cafe Des Amis in Paia town Thursday as people strolled by.

Deceleration in key visitor markets will produce slower growth in 2024 for Hawaii’s economy. Read more

Previous Story
Heavy traffic expected Saturday around UH Manoa graduation

Scroll Up