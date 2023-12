Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has announced the addition of two new physicians to its provider team:

>> Jason Viereck is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with a subspecialty certification in vascular neurology. He has practiced medicine for 23 years, educated medical students and participated in both laboratory and clinical research. Viereck graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine with a medical degree and Ph.D. in pharmacology.

>> Robert “Nick” Knear-Bell is a family medicine physician with a focus on obesity medicine and holistic health care. Knear-Bell completed his Doctor of Medicine at University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky. He then completed a family medicine residency at New Han­over Regional Medical Center in North Carolina.

