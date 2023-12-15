comscore Stadium debut pegged for 2028 as request for proposals is issued | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Stadium debut pegged for 2028 as request for proposals is issued

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • OFFICE OF HAWAII STATE GOVERNOR Gov. Josh Green, together with the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District Project, held a news conference Thursday announcing the request for proposals for the new Aloha Stadium project.

If you’ve been minding your P’s and Q’s, you might be a bit confused at first with the latest update on securing a contractor for the new Aloha Stadium project, since the RFQ is now part of the RFP. Read more

