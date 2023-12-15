Stadium debut pegged for 2028 as request for proposals is issued

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’ve been minding your P’s and Q’s, you might be a bit confused at first with the latest update on securing a contractor for the new Aloha Stadium project, since the RFQ is now part of the RFP.

But government officials, including Gov. Josh Green, were crystal clear in their confidence Thursday that the facility will be up and ready in 2028 — so much so that they announced the possible date of a first event: Aug. 26, when the University of Hawaii opens its football season against Kansas.

One called it a “united front” during a news conference at the state Capitol.

They also seemed assured that the public-­private partnership model in use will mean taxpayers won’t have to absorb any cost overruns as the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is developed.

Green spoke of how while recovering from the Maui wildfires remains a state priority, projects like the stadium and its surrounding district will continue.

Plans for the new Aloha Stadium are for a 25,000-seat, multi-use facility. The possibility was raised that the stadium could be built in time for an even earlier event to mark its debut, such as a soccer or rugby match, a high school football game or maybe even a concert.

A request for proposals (RFP) was released Thursday, a milestone step on what is still a long path to actual construction and completion of the stadium — and development in the surrounding area that comes with it.

The RFP is how the state receives bids from teams interested in taking on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, of which the stadium is just the centerpiece. It also includes opportunities to develop 73 acres around the stadium with housing, restaurants, shops and other real estate. Also, in addition to building the stadium, the team with the winning bid will be tasked with operating and maintaining it.

The RFQ (request for quotes) part of the bidding process is being folded into a three-step RFP plan that culminates with a signed agreement in summer 2025. Stadium construction begins soon after.

The stadium will be built with $400 million allocated by the state Legislature in 2022. But because of the develop­-build-operate-maintain model in play, any additional costs will be absorbed by the contractor. In this type of public-private partnership, the partner from the private sector takes the risk but also has the opportunity to make money via operating the stadium and developing the land around it.

Green has been adamant about housing — including affordable housing — as part of the plan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the young people of our state,” he said. “It not only gives them a place to celebrate high school and UH sports, and a venue to enjoy concerts, but will also help to address our state’s housing crisis. This is something we’re going to be proud of and is going to be an anchor for us on Oahu.”

Because of its proximity to Pearl Harbor, some see the district as a future tourism revenue generator.

“There are 1.8 million visitors a year with no place to go after,” said state Sen. Glenn Wakai, who represents the area’s residents and has been a strong advocate of NASED from its origin.

Wakai likened Thursday’s RFP announcement to a Christmas gift after lumps of coal previous years as there have been delays due to changes in direction of the stadium plans.

At least three teams have expressed serious interest, Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka said, adding that they are the same teams that were ready to go two years ago before then-Gov. David Ige changed direction with a stand-alone stadium model.

These teams — with expertise in design and construction — will add members that can handle the operations and maintenance responsibilities of the DBOM model, Morioka said.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner and athletic director Craig Angelos both said they support the project in its current form and are confident UH will continue to have significant input.

“I’m a cheerleader for this project,” said Lassner, who recently announced his pending retirement.

Angelos was athletic director at Florida Atlantic University when it built a stadium from the ground up.

“It’s a good step,” he said. “We’re on our way.”

NEW ALOHA STADIUM TIMELINE

>> Thursday: Requests for proposals issued

>> Summer 2024: Deadline for proposals

>> Fall 2024: Selection of preferred offeror

>> Summer 2025: Agreement signed with preferred offeror

>> Late 2025: Construction activities commence

>> Aug. 26, 2028: First event (tentative), University of Hawaii football vs. Kansas