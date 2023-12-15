comscore Transfer Justin McKoy puts defense first for UH basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Transfer Justin McKoy puts defense first for UH basketball

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Justin McKoy looked to take his shot against Niagara’s Yaw Obeng-Mensah on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Justin McKoy looked to take his shot against Niagara’s Yaw Obeng-Mensah on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Justin McKoy looked to take his shot against Niagara’s Yaw Obeng-Mensah on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Justin McKoy looked to take his shot against Niagara’s Yaw Obeng-Mensah on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In six months and eight games as a Hawaii basketball player, Justin McKoy has taken more shots than he has in any of his two seasons with Virginia and two with North Carolina. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 15, 2023

Scroll Up