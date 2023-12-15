Transfer Justin McKoy puts defense first for UH basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In six months and eight games as a Hawaii basketball player, Justin McKoy has taken more shots than he has in any of his two seasons with Virginia and two with North Carolina.

While he is averaging 11.5 points on 48.5% shooting, including 42.4% on 3s, McKoy’s place in the starting lineup is based largely on defensive play.

“At the hallmark, at the foundation — defense, rebounding — that travels with you,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

At 6 feet 8 and 220 pounds, McKoy has adjusted to the Rainbow Warriors’ man-to-man defense.

“The whole defense is about being stubborn in your ways,” McKoy said. “We’re gonna do it the right way, the same way, the correct way every time. It’s been tough to learn. I’ve been through three different schools and three different defenses.”

McKoy said many of the ’Bows’ concepts, such as covers on ball screens and attacking the perimeter shooters, resemble Virginia’s. Through Thursday, the Cavaliers led the NCAA in field-goal defense (34.7%).

“They probably have one of the best defenses in the country every year,” McKoy said. “I see a lot of similarities there. I love how we attack on the defensive end. We have a heavy emphasis on guarding one on one, but we’re also super heavy on help. Not only are you not going to get anything because we play good one-on-one defense, but when you get past us, we have help right there.”

McKoy said 6-9 Bernardo da Silva, who has a 7-2 wingspan, and 7-1 Mor Seck are post masters. McKoy also credited forwards Harry Rouhliadeff and Akira Jacobs. In practices, McKoy has to defend the 6-9 Rouhliadeff’s post-up power. Jacobs, who is 6-8, relies on a quick release and the focus to ignore McKoy’s high-handed defense.

“Akira kicks my ass in practice sometimes,” McKoy said. “He shoots (3s) so well. It’s hard to get out there. He really doesn’t see your hand when you’re contesting it. It’s good for me. It’s good practice. He’s going to be a heck of a player.”

McKoy grew up in North Carolina’s “Triangle,” an area that earned the nickname because of its close proximity to heralded research universities — and basketball programs — Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State. McKoy set Panther Creek High’s career scoring record with 2,054 points — an impressive feat considering prolific UH guard Juan Munoz was a high school teammate. After playing at Virginia and North Carolina, McKoy sought new opportunities as a graduate transfer.

“I needed a change,” McKoy said. “I needed the opportunity to play a lot. I felt Hawaii had the best opportunity to not only play a lot but play (in a system) that complements my game.”

In April, McKoy underwent a procedure to repair meniscus tears in both knees. “I had a cyst that kept filling up with fluid because of the (left) tear,” McKoy said. “It was bothering me all last year. I played through it and toughed it out. I was able to get the surgery to fix it.”

During summer training with the ’Bows, McKoy experienced swelling in his knees. He embraced this advice: “Your opponents don’t care, so you have to be tough.” With help from trainer Frank Pena and strength/conditioning coach Tanner Hull, McKoy has not experienced any discomfort for more than two months.

“They did an amazing job,” McKoy said.