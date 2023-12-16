comscore Military concludes ‘gravity defueling’ at Red Hill as 60,000 gallons remain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Military concludes ‘gravity defueling’ at Red Hill as 60,000 gallons remain

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. JOHN LINZMEIER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / OCT. 16 Joint Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link and JTF-RH Operations Director Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs coordinate the commencement of gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This fifth and final phase of the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Kordell Kekoa, center, delivered a traditional blessing Oct. 14 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, praying for the safe and expeditious defueling of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Pictured in the far left row from front to back are Navy Petty Officer Vincent Aoki, Air Force Staff Sgt. Jolene Chun, Robin Robinos and Empire State Chief Mate John Giuffre. Holding the lei from front to back are Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura and Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs.

  • AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. JOHN LINZMEIER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Members of Naval Supply Systems Command connected a fuel line Oct. 16 to merchant tanker Empire State to enable gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The military task force draining the fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility announced Friday that it had wrapped up the last of its major milestones for the year, completing “gravity defueling” operations. Read more

