Military concludes ‘gravity defueling’ at Red Hill as 60,000 gallons remain
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. JOHN LINZMEIER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / OCT. 16
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link and JTF-RH Operations Director Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs coordinate the commencement of gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This fifth and final phase of the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, center, delivered a traditional blessing Oct. 14 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, praying for the safe and expeditious defueling of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Pictured in the far left row from front to back are Navy Petty Officer Vincent Aoki, Air Force Staff Sgt. Jolene Chun, Robin Robinos and Empire State Chief Mate John Giuffre. Holding the lei from front to back are Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura and Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs.
AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. JOHN LINZMEIER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Members of Naval Supply Systems Command connected a fuel line Oct. 16 to merchant tanker Empire State to enable gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.