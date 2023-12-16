comscore Short-term rental moratorium on Maui threatened by Gov. Green | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Short-term rental moratorium on Maui threatened by Gov. Green

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green announced that a moratorium on Maui short-term rentals could happen in January if not enough units are converted into long-term housing for displaced fire victims by then. Above, vacation unit rentals at the Kapalua Golf Villas in Lahaina.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Controversy within the Honua Kai Resort & Spa condominium board inspired language in Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation that allowed condo owners and associations to exceed time limits in governing documents.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green speaks during a news conference on Friday.

Maui owners who convert their short-term rentals into long-term leases for fire evacuees would see no property taxes, and rental incomes above market rates. Read more

