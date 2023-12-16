Short-term rental moratorium on Maui threatened by Gov. Green
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:42 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green announced that a moratorium on Maui short-term rentals could happen in January if not enough units are converted into long-term housing for displaced fire victims by then. Above, vacation unit rentals at the Kapalua Golf Villas in Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Controversy within the Honua Kai Resort & Spa condominium board inspired language in Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation that allowed condo owners and associations to exceed time limits in governing documents.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green speaks during a news conference on Friday.