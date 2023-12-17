comscore Column: Permanent ceasefire needed in Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Permanent ceasefire needed in Gaza

  • By Ray Catania and Julianna Davis
  • Today
  • Updated 8:31 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Palestinians searched for survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Palestinians searched for survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday.

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Ray Catania and Julianna Davis

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Ray Catania and Julianna Davis

After weeks of heavy bombing by the Israeli military, nearly 19,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza, many of them children. Read more

Previous Story
Column: He ‘uku’ anei ka uku lawelawe?

Scroll Up