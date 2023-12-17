comscore State sues makers of ‘forever chemicals’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

State sues makers of ‘forever chemicals’

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

The state alleges the defendants, including 3M Co., DuPonte De Nemours Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP, among other manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have concealed the serious risks to human health and the environment. Read more

Previous Story
Tyson Miyake appointed by Gov. Green to Maui House seat

Scroll Up