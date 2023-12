Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe the Golden State Warriors forward who takes his team’s nickname a bit too literally became the best at playing the game by the new rules.

He has now been suspended six times since 2016, and the fourth time this calendar year. This time the suspension is indefinite.

Last preseason, he punched a teammate. Jordan Poole is gone in a trade to the Washington Wizards, and Green ended up with a new four-year contract worth $100 million.

Meanwhile, “The Draymond Green Show” podcast has made him nearly as big a star in media as basketball.

It’s become fashionable in many endeavors, including sports, to play the mental health card to excuse poor behavior. It’s so worn out it often barely resonates — which is a disservice to those who struggle with genuine issues like depression, anxiety and, yes, anger management.

There’s no such thing as simply having a bad day anymore, and dealing with it. Everything that goes wrong is someone else’s fault, or the result of some past trauma.

So you can see why it’s hard to tell if Green needs help with his mental health or with counting his money.

In 2022, Amazon Prime Video released a docuseries called “The Sessions: Draymond Green.”

“I’m excited for the world to see me go on a journey they could’ve never imagined me embarking on,” Green said in a promotional news release. “Meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. ‘The Sessions’ starts a deep dive into the mind of me, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person. I hope you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

Apparently, the dive was not deep enough.

Gotham Chopra, the son of world-famous meditation guru Deepak Chopra, directed it.

“No matter the outcome of the series and no matter what the commentators say, I believe Draymond now has the inner arsenal to navigate success and failure, winning and losing, because he has a stillness inside him that can’t be swayed,” the younger Chopra said.

Well, maybe not so much.

Could it be that Green, 33, has been enabled, yet again?

“You only see stuff like this in UFC,” said former teammate Nick Young, after Green’s latest suspension, last week for hitting the Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face. “But they let Draymond be Draymond for too long. He cussed out (Kevin Durant), got into it with Jordan Poole. (The Warriors) helped create this. You let him get away with so much, Draymond is gonna continue to be Draymond.”

The NBA making the suspension length indefinite was shrewd, though also cowering. The stated reason for not making it for a specific number of games is it’s dependent on when Green is ready to come back (more enabling). The real reason is it gives the bosses more time to read the room.

So far, it seems even Warriors fans have tired of Green’s antics and want a long suspension, some say for the rest of the season.

In 2021, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said this of Green, a key player in the Warriors’ four NBA championships:

“The beauty of Draymond is he doesn’t care. … One thing I learned about him is that he has so much belief in himself, another reason he has made it this far and done as well as he can. … If he makes you uncomfortable with something that he says, adds only fuel to the fire. That’s part of who he is. He wants to convince himself that he’s the greatest defender of all time, and that’s huge.”

An unapologetic nature is fine, but only depending on what you’re unapologetic about.

In an article titled “Draymond Green: The NBA’s Problem Child,” John Clelestand reminds us that Green is the latest in a long line of surly NBA players willing to turn the game into something resembling pro wrestling at any given time. The only problem is the guy getting stomped, kicked, punched or choked didn’t get a copy of the script.

“I must admit, many times, I even tune in to see this type of behavior. Sometimes, to see some internal fight is a sight for sore eyes,” Clelestand wrote, after Green’s choke-hold on Rudy Gobert that triggered his first suspension of the season, for five games last month. “Especially with today’s NBA players who make such an extraordinary amount of money, finding so many reasons to take a day off, to sit out, not compete, and perform for the fans that are somewhat responsible for the game’s rising global popularity.”

I understand that sentiment, that it’s good to see some fire and passion. And yes, every story needs a villain, a role Green fills better than anyone in the history of the sport.

But all else being equal, I prefer load management to Green’s load of you-know-what.