Letter: Legal cannabis has economic benefits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is most welcome to see a former Kauai County prosecutor underscoring how regulated adult-use cannabis market will enhance public safety (“Legal adult-use cannabis boosts safety,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12).

In addition to redirecting resources in the state’s criminal legal system toward other more urgent enforcement priorities, youth access in a regulated market will also be restricted as it now is with alcohol. Regulated cannabis will feature truth-in-labeling standards. The provision of science-based health information can also inform adult consumer choices.

National support for cannabis legalization is now at 70%, with a Star-Advertiser poll last year showing 56% support in Hawaii. A large number of Hawaii tourists come from the U.S. West and Canada, which have legalized cannabis. According to visitor industry data for 2023, Canada sent more visitors who spent more money than Japan.

Let’s prepare Hawaii farmers and businesses for competition instead of holding on to harmful punitive policies.

Nikos Leverenz

Aliamanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter