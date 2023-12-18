Letter: Letters play important role in public debate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a former newspaper editor, I have long recognized the importance of the Letters to the Editor forum. This newspaper publishes roughly 2,100 letters in this space every year, most written by regular readers and civic-minded individuals. Some are written by advocates for particular causes. Letter writers reach the same large audience the newspaper reaches, both in print and online.

In my experience, the letters are among the most popular features in these pages, and are as important as any commentary or editorial. They contribute to the debate on issues of public concern, while testing conventional assumptions and unconscious biases. They also have the attraction of being succinct. Readers, especially politicians and others in power, make note what is written here to get a sense of public sentiment. Letters can change minds.

So I encourage you to keep on reading, and to keep on writing. You are being heard.

Stephen J. Downes

Kailua

