Board seeks public input in choosing next UH president

University of Hawaii students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors in the 10-campus system are being asked along with community members to help in the search for the next president by completing a survey.

“This is the first opportunity for our students, employees, alumni, community members and other constituency groups to participate in this very important process,” said UH Board of Regents Chair Alapaki Nahale-a. “The feedback we will receive from this survey will be a critical part of the process to select the next leader of UH, whose success is critical to the future of Hawai‘i.”

The survey of eight questions, which can be found at UHPresidentsurvey.org, will be open through Feb. 15.

Regents set the hiring process for the next president to succeed UH President David Lassner at its Dec. 7 board meeting. Lassner announced in September that he will retire at the end of 2024 or when the next president officially starts.

The board will hire an executive search company by Jan. 31 to conduct a national search and recruit candidates.

A special public meeting will be held Jan. 4 to approve a stakeholders advisory group to advise the selection committee, “which all 11 regents are serving on,” according to a news release from regents on Sunday.

Recruitment for the position ends April 15, and a final selection is expected in June.

Dog shot to death, man injured in Wahiawa incident

A 50-year-old Wahiawa man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing a dog, and striking a 73-year-old male with a projectile during the same incident.

The suspect, who was taken into custody pending investigation, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. at a Wahiawa home for reckless endangering in the first degree, place to keep, and first-degree cruelty to animals. The incident happened at about 2:16 p.m.