comscore Board seeks public input in choosing next UH president | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Board seeks public input in choosing next UH president

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors in the 10-campus system are being asked along with community members to help in the search for the next president by completing a survey. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Manny Cournede

Scroll Up