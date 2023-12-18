Hawaii News On the Move: Manny Cournede Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Manny Cournede Texas de Brazil Hawaii, a new restaurant at Ala Moana Center’s Ho‘okipa Terrace, has hired Manny Cournede as its general manager. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Texas de Brazil Hawaii, a new restaurant at Ala Moana Center’s Ho‘okipa Terrace, has hired Manny Cournede as its general manager. He brings more than 20 years of professional experience in restaurant and hotel operations. Cournede began his career in the restaurant industry in 2008 at The Waikiki Edition (now known as The Modern Honolulu). In 2010 he worked at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Waikiki as a server. He worked his way up to general manager and then most recently as the director of operations. The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort Lihue has announced the following promotion and a new hire: >> Jim Pedone has been promoted to general manager. He formerly served as director of sales and marketing. Pedone’s experience spans more than 30 years in the hospitality industry. >> Hannah Taito has been named as the new resort manager. She previously served as director of rooms. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 9-13, 2023 Next Story Robert Steele, Honolulu Museum of Art board member, shines a spotlight on African American art