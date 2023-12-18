comscore On the Move: Manny Cournede | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Manny Cournede

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
Texas de Brazil Hawaii, a new restaurant at Ala Moana Center’s Ho‘okipa Terrace, has hired Manny Cournede as its general manager. Read more

