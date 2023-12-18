On the Move: Manny Cournede

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Texas de Brazil Hawaii, a new restaurant at Ala Moana Center’s Ho‘okipa Terrace, has hired Manny Cournede as its general manager. He brings more than 20 years of professional experience in restaurant and hotel operations. Cournede began his career in the restaurant industry in 2008 at The Waikiki Edition (now known as The Modern Honolulu). In 2010 he worked at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Waikiki as a server. He worked his way up to general manager and then most recently as the director of operations.

The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort Lihue has announced the following promotion and a new hire:

>> Jim Pedone has been promoted to general manager. He formerly served as director of sales and marketing. Pedone’s experience spans more than 30 years in the hospitality industry.

>> Hannah Taito has been named as the new resort manager. She previously served as director of rooms.

