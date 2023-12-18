Scoreboard – December 18, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Texas Tyler vs. Chaminade, 5:45 p.m.; Lincoln vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classic, Olivet Nazarene vs. Concordia-Nebraska, 2 p.m.; San Francisco State vs. Alaska, 4 p.m.; Hastings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: Pace Academy (Ga.) vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 3 p.m.; Kauai vs. ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Christ the King (N.Y.), 6 p.m.; St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH boys, Varsity III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Leilehua; Pearl City at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis; Punahou vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Carroll (Mont.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classic, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) vs. Hastings (Neb.) , 11 a.m.; San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: The Master’s Academy (Fla.) vs. Kaimuki, 3 p.m.; Vashon (Mo.) vs. Moanalua, 4:30 p.m.; DeMatha (Md.) vs. Mililani, 6 p.m.; Oak Ridge (Fla.) vs. Mid-Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kaiser. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m., start and end at Magic Island.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at Punahou; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Kapolei (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Leilehua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow) Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waipahu at Pearl City.

Bulletin Board

Aiea High School is accepting applications for Girls Volleyball Head Coach.

The position will be responsible for all aspects of their respective program. Some

aspects include: teaching of strategies/skills of their particular sport, administrative

duties such as staffing, monitoring of grades, character development of individual athletes, field maintenance, and communication with all necessary parties.

Qualifications: Would prefer candidates to have organizational skills, ability to

communicate with others, and high school (or higher) coaching experience (but not

required).

Resumes will be accepted from now through Dec. 21. All resumes should be faxed to Athletic Director Bryce Kaneshiro at 483-7303, or emailed to:

bryce.kaneshiro@k12.hi.us

FOIL RACING

OAHU FOIL HK2CJ

Sunday

Hawaii Kai to Black Point

Open Champion: Andrew Gibbons

25:11 + 24:20 = 49:31

Wahine Champion: Gabriella Bella

31:36 + 31:42 = 1:03:18

Age 40+ Champion: Shep Nelson

30:15 + 30:05 = 1:00:20

11:00am Start (Top 15)

1. Andrew Gibbons 25:11 (20’s 1st)

2. Nick Kapule 25:41

3. Jack Ho 25:54 (Teens 1st)

4. Finn Spencer 26:16

5. Simeon Ke-Paloma 26:57 (30’s 1st)

6. Heimana Chene 26:58

7. Kane de Wilde 27:06

8. Gage Schoenherr 27:30

9. Jeffrey Spencer 27:31

10. Guido Ferrer 27:45

11. Eric Sterman 29:23

12. Shep Nelson 30:15 (40’s 1st)

13. Brian Tallarico 30:16

14. Phil Yee 30:27 (50’s 1st)

15. Nick Herrera 30:36

Also:

19. Gabriella Bella 31:36 Wahine 1st)

24. Jeff Chang 2:15:00 (60’s 1st)

2:00pm Start (Top 15)

1. Kane de Wilde 23:58 (20’s 1st)

2. Andrew Gibbons 24:20

3. Nick Kapule 24:29

4. Finn Spencer 24:38

5. Jeff Spencer 25:51

6. Jack Ho 25:57 (Teens 1st)

7. Eric Sterman 27:08 (30’s 1st)

8. Keo Skudlarick 27:51

9. Jessie Yonover 28:02

10. Ryan Kim 28:22

11. Gage Schoenherr 29:02

12. Shep Nelson 30:05 (40’s 1st)

13. Ryan Arzy 30:21

14. Cole Kawana 30:22

15. Guido Ferrer 30:27

Also:

16. Gabriella Bella 31:42 (Wahine 1st)