comscore Column: Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all

  • By Richard Turbin
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.
  • <em>Rich Turbin chairs the Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board and is a personal injury lawyer.</em>

    Rich Turbin chairs the Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board and is a personal injury lawyer.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Poorly planned bike paths cause traffic congestion and add risk of injury to cyclists as well as motorists, the author says. A woman rides her bicycle on the bike path on King Street.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Poorly planned bike paths cause traffic congestion and add risk of injury to cyclists as well as motorists, the author says. A woman rides her bicycle on the bike path on King Street.

When Oahu voters opted for a “Complete Streets” amendment to the City Charter in 2018, that did not mean voters wanted bike lanes placed in such a way as to increase traffic congestion or increase the risk of harm to bike riders and auto drivers. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Problem with Maui’s homeless sweeps

Scroll Up