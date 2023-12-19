comscore Letter: Improve headlight use at darkish dawn, dusk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter:

Letter: Improve headlight use at darkish dawn, dusk

As the winter solstice approaches and daylight hours shorten, there are more cars on the road at dusk and dawn, and many do not use headlights despite poor visibility. Read more

