Letter: Improve headlight use at darkish dawn, dusk

As the winter solstice approaches and daylight hours shorten, there are more cars on the road at dusk and dawn, and many do not use headlights despite poor visibility. Like many states, Hawaii requires that headlights should be used 30 minutes after sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset. Realistically, does anyone know the time of sunset and sunrise, which of course, changes daily?

Therefore, most drivers self-assess their need to use headlights. This inconsistent use poses hazards on Hawaii’s roads, especially during the months around the winter solstice.

Some places, such as Switzerland, require the use of headlights 24/7 and drivers can be fined for not using their headlights. Perhaps Hawaii should consider adopting such a stringent requirement to improve public safety.

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

