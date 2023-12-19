Going out with a bang

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking to end 2023 and welcome 2024 with the ultimate feast? Whether you’re craving buffets or luxe experiences, check out the following: Read more

53 By The Sea

53 By The Sea (53 Ahui St.) is offering a limited amount of New Year’s osechi boxes. Osechi are traditional Japanese dishes that represent good fortune and are enjoyed on New Year’s Day in Japan. In Japanese, osechi can mean a dish eaten to wish for a family’s prosperity or stacking up luck and happiness — which is why these dishes are served in stackable boxes.

Call 808-536-5353 or visit 53bythesea.com.

Black Angus Steakhouse

On New Year’s Eve, Black Angus Steakhouse (98-1262 Kaahumanu St.) will be cooking a dinner for two. This surf-and-turf menu includes two 6-ounce filet mignons, two lobster tails, a Steakhouse Starter, four classic sides, molasses bread, one dessert and two prosecco splits.

Call 808-487-0054.

Arancino

Arancino at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) has a six-course holiday dinner menu available Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. On those nights, only the course menu will be served.

It includes antipasto freddo (trio of cold appetizers featuring amaebi tartare with Sevruga caviar, foie gras pate and caprese salad), antipasto caldo (gratinated Kona abalone, herb butter and wild rice), squid ink spaghetti with lobster in lightly spicy tomato sauce, Japanese wagyu strip roast with roasted potato, pizzetta (guanciale, pecorino sauce, ground pepper and fresh truffles) and dolce (vanilla bean mousse, strawberry cream, finger lime, vanilla chiffon cake and vanilla gelato).

Call 808-380-4400.

Hoku’s

On Dec. 31, Hoku’s at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) is offering a special New Year’s Eve eight-course menu from 7 to 9 p.m. It features smoked Kona kampachi with Regiis Ova caviar, foie gras “Mont Blanc” (made with Hudson Valley foie gras), alba white truffle tagliatelle, sauteed Japanese blue fin tuna, butter poached Keahole lobster with Hamakua mushrooms, Snake River Farms calotte de boeuf, Sugarland Farms watermelon granite and Maui Kuia Estate chocolate tart.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit hokuskahala.com.

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

Dean & Deluca Hawaii (various locations) is offering several New Year’s specials at both of its stores.

Ozoni mochi soup will be served in place of the soup of the day (available Jan. 1-7). A 6-inch galette des rois is available in limited quantities (online orders only; must pick up by Dec. 31 or Jan. 1).

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Margotto

This truffle-centric restaurant (514 Piikoi St.) will be doing mochi pounding at 6:30 p.m. from Dec. 31 to Jan. 10. Guests are welcome to join.

Margotto will also feature ozoni (charcoal-grilled mochi and daikon, carrot, leaf vegetable with Japanese broth and truffles) and assorted mochi. The mochi portion is good for 2-4 guests.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Merriman’s Kapalua

Merriman’s Kapalua (1 Bay Club Place) is offering a holiday prix fixe menu available Dec.

31. Start with an amuse bouche of smoked taro hummus with crudites and butternut squash soup with housemade honey wheat bread and butter. The second course features your choice of housemade cavatelli pasta with braised Maui Nui venison, fresh oysters on the half shell, Hawaiian ahi poke and ono sashimi, tako a l’escargot, Hirabara Farms beet salad or Peter’s original Caesar salad.

For the main course, choose from seared diver sea scallops, grilled Colorado lamb chops, macadamia nut crusted mahi mahi, Moroccan spiced kampachi and Pacific shrimp, whole roasted prime tenderloin of beef or mushroom pot pie. Menu additions include roasted or chilled half lobster, Petrossian Ossetra caviar and foie gras torchon.

End with a dessert trio of lilikoi pot de crème, salted caramel ganache cake and panettone.

Call 808-669-6400 or visit merrimanshawaii.com/kapalua.

Red Salt

Red Salt at Koa Kea Resort (2251 Poipu Road) has a New Year’s Eve menu that’s available from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

This three-course prix fixe menu features delicacies like truffle ravioli, surf-and-turf slow-roasted prime rib and lobster tail with Boursin mashed potatoes, and a chocolate lava cake.

Diners can also enjoy a New Year’s Day buffet from 7 a.m. to noon Jan. 1. The breakfast buffet includes lobster eggs Benedicts, waffles, loco mocos and more.

Call 808-742-4288.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) has a New Year’s Eve Diamond Celebration from 9:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. The night will include dancing and live music from A Glimpse of Paradise (a five-piece band featuring Casey Thompson), caviar and light pupu, festive party favors, two drinks and a glass of Champagne for the midnight toast, and a special countdown surprise.

Attendees also get free parking (one vehicle per ticket).

Visit kahalaresort.com/holiday-offers.

Turtle Bay Resort

Turtle Bay Resort’s (57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.) signature restaurant, Alaia, is offering a New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu. It includes an amuse bouche of smoked marlin and Ossetra caviar, West Coast oysters on the half shell, chilled Kona lobster salad, roasted Hudson Valley foie gras, charcoal grilled Japanese wagyu and raspberry opera cake.

Guests are welcome to join the resort’s New Year’s Eve soiree from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with live music and entertainment, including Cirque du Soleil-style performers.

Visit turtlebayresort.com.