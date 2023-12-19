Going out with a bang
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 5:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photo courtesy 53 By The Sea
Photo courtesy Black Angus Steakhouse
Photo courtesy Arancino
Photo courtesy Dean & Deluca Hawaii
Photo courtesy Hoku’s
Photo courtesy Margotto
Photo courtesy Merriman’s Kapalua
Photo courtesy The Meritage Collection
Photo courtesy kieferpix /Getty Images
-
Photo courtesy 53 By The Sea
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree