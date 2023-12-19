Just sweet enough
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 5:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Kinmeyaki (two for $9)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Assorted bao ($4.15 each)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
You can switch out regular boba for jumbo boba in any drink
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Peach, orange and lemongrass tea ($6.99)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree