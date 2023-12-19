Just sweet enough

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving a dessert that isn’t super sweet, check out these Asian-inspired snacks. Read more

If you’re craving a dessert that isn’t super sweet, check out these Asian-inspired snacks.

Waba Snacks — which shares a space with sister company K-MEX HI — is known for its kinmeyaki, the Korean version of taiyaki, the Japanese fish-shaped cake. This version is a little bigger and the batter is made with tapioca, resulting in a chewier, mochi-like texture. All treats are made to order to ensure freshness.

Kinmeyaki (two for $9 or four for $16) come with sweet or savory fillings like red bean, custard, Nutella and banana, cheddar and mozzarella, and more. Red bean is the most popular filling. Keep an eye out for seasonal flavors.

Waba Snacks

961 Kawaiahao St., Honolulu

Instagram: @wabasnacks

Rabbit Rabbit Tea Hawaii now offers cute bao ($4.15 each) that are steamed every morning. There are six different shapes to choose from with flavors like taro, caramel paste, plain, azuki bean with mochi, and brown sugar.

Taro and azuki bean with mochi are the most popular. These bao buns are designed to be eaten immediately, but you can always re-heat them if you want to enjoy them later.

Rabbit Rabbit Tea Hawaii

2700 King St., Honolulu

808-492-1870

rabbitrabbitteahi.com

Instagram: @rabbitrabbittea_Hi

You can now get the “world’s largest boba” in Hawaii.

Tiger Sugar’s jumbo boba balls are made from coffee and jelly. The texture is similar to Jell-O (unlike chewier tapioca boba balls). Customers can substitute drinks with regular boba for this jumbo-sized option.

Popular drinks include black sugar boba with chocolate malt milk and cream mousse ($5.97) and matcha black sugar milk with cream mousse ($6.21).

Tiger Sugar

Various Locations

tigersugar.co

Instagram: @tigersugarhawaii_

King’s Tea

Newly opened King’s Tea offers a variety of milk and fruit teas, fresh juices, shakes and sugarcane drinks. The shop uses housemade boba for its beverages.

Bestsellers include King’s milk tea ($7.50), kumquat jasmine tea ($5.99), dragonfruit sugarcane ($7.99) and lychee fruit tea ($6.99).

King’s Tea also offers snacks like spring rolls ($3), banh mi ($10.99) and bao ($5).

King’s Tea

1409 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-348-7700

Instagram: @kingsteahawaii