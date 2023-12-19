comscore Kokua Line: Did post office restock flat-rate boxes? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Did post office restock flat-rate boxes?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Question: Auwe! Our post office usually has stacks of flat-rate boxes in the lobby, free for the taking, but last week there were none. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Aaron Okamoto

Scroll Up