Kokua Line: Did post office restock flat-rate boxes?

Question: Auwe! Our post office usually has stacks of flat-rate boxes in the lobby, free for the taking, but last week there were none. I even stood in line to ask if they were keeping them behind the counter, but they weren’t — they just didn’t have any! Bad time to run out, just when people had Christmas presents to mail.

Answer: Kokua Line received similar complaints from other readers last week, who mentioned post offices in Kailua, Hawaii Kai and the Ala Moana area — some readers were annoyed to be directed to a different post office, with no guarantee the other branch would have boxes either. We emailed a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service asking whether there was a shortage of flat-rate mailing boxes all over Oahu or if only a few branches ran out before the suggested mailing date for Christmas packages to the mainland, which was Friday.

Spokesperson Duke Gonzales responded that day, indicating the problem was widespread but saying that all post offices that were short of boxes should have been restocked by Saturday. Here is his response, which was received Friday:

“We apologize for the inconveniences caused by the shortage of USPS Flat Rate Boxes at some post offices in Hawaii. The demand for those boxes skyrocketed over the past few weeks, which prompted us to submit an emergency resupply order. The good news is that the emergency shipment of boxes arrived in Hawaii a day or so ago, so every post office with a shortage should be fully restocked by today or tomorrow. Folks who are concerned about missing the Priority Mail suggested mailing date on Dec. 16 should know that the date is not a hard-and-fast deadline. As long as the weather across the nation cooperates, there’s a good chance that Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes shipped out on Monday can be delivered to most mainland addresses before Christmas. The bottom line is that no matter when those packages are dropped off at a post office we’re going to do our very best to deliver a happy holiday to our customers.”

The postal service charges $17.10 to deliver a medium-size flat-rate box anywhere in the U.S. and $22.80 to deliver the large size, which is about 50% bigger. The maximum weight for either box at the flat rate is 70 pounds. There’s a slightly cheaper rate for large flat-rate boxes mailed to most military APO and FPO addresses.

The suggested mail-by date for First-Class and Priority mail to the mainland was Friday, while this Wednesday is the suggested date for Priority Express mail service to arrive by Christmas. But as Gonzales mentioned, these are not hard deadlines — delivery could vary according to the weather and the volume of mail.

In happier news, Gonzales thanked all who participated in Operation Santa this year, and said all letters submitted by Hawaii children were adopted. The program coordinated by the USPS has volunteers “adopt” letters and fulfill needy kids’ Christmas wishes, by mailing gifts on Santa’s behalf.

Auwe

Even in these winds, some people are still shooting off aerials. Unreal! Grow up! — Reader

(Personal use of aerial fireworks is illegal on Oahu. Call 911 to report illegal use. Police encourage people reporting illegal use to submit video evidence and written statements, according to a media advisory Monday from the mayor’s office, which said that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the leaders of three of Oahu’s first-responder agencies would hold a news conference this afternoon to emphasize the risks of illegal aerials. “Each year, agencies like the Honolulu Police Department, the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services respond to 911 calls involving fireworks emergencies on New Year’s Eve, including bodily injuries and building and wildfire incidents,” the advisory said.)

Mahalo

A heartfelt thank you to all the kind people and staff of Leeward Pet Clinic who helped in chasing down our dog Wednesday after she slipped her harness leash and got loose. Mahalo also to the heedful drivers at the Waimalu Plaza Shopping Center parking lot that day. Thanks to all of you, our dog is safe. We wish everyone very happy holidays! — Very grateful senior couple

