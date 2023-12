Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Floor and Home has announced the promotion of Aaron Okamoto as its new vice president of sales. Okamoto has been with the company for the past 19 years. Most recently, he served as general sales manager. His knowledge and experience includes an extensive background in sales, combined with understanding of market dynamics, customer needs and supplier relationships.

