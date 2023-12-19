Sports ‘Iolani maintains No. 1 ranking By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ’Tis the season for those wearing red. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ’Tis the season for those wearing red. The ’Iolani Raiders collected 13 of 15 first-place votes to secure the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for a fifth week in a row. The Raiders won just one game last week, pulling away from Oregon powerhouse Southridge, 44-30. Center Mele Sake (15 points) and speedy guard Mia Frye (14) led the way for ’Iolani. The Skyhawks have seven Oregon state titles, but cold shooting derailed their effort. Southridge then went to Campbell on Friday and posted a 55-47 win. The panel of coaches and media gave Kamehameha the remaining two first-place votes. The Warriors had a quiet week and will begin ILH play at Punahou on Saturday. Third-ranked Konawaena overwhelmed No. 4 Waiakea, 60-44, to seize sole possession of first place in the BIIF. The remainder of the Top 10 remained status quo with one exception. Lahainaluna moved back into the rankings at No. 10 following a 54-39 win over Maui. Kamehameha-Maui, which beat the Lady Lunas last week, did not get enough votes. Waimea dropped out of the Top 10 after a 67-40 loss to defending KIF champion Kapaa. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Dec. 18, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (13) (12-2) 148 1 > next: at Punahou, Tuesday 2. Kamehameha (2) (11-1) 132 2 > next: at Punahou, Saturday 3. Konawaena (11-3, 3-0 BIIF) 125 3 > next: at Keaau, Wednesday 4. Waiakea (10-3, 5-1 BIIF) 96 4 > next: at Honokaa, Thursday 5. Campbell (5-4) 92 5 > next: at Leilehua, Monday > next: vs. Radford, Wednesday 6. Maryknoll (10-2, 2-0 ILH D-II) 79 6 > next: TBD, Tarkanian Classic, Tuesday 7. Punahou (6-4) 47 7 > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday 8. Kahuku (4-6, 1-0 OIA) 42 8 > next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday 9. Moanalua (5-7, 1-0 OIA) 33 9 > next: at Kaiser, Tuesday 10. Lahainaluna (3-5, 1-1 MIL) 9 NR > next: at Baldwin, Tuesday No longer in Top 10: Waimea (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Radford 8, Kamehameha-Maui 7, Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Kapaa 2, Maui 1, Waimea 1. Previous Story Nevada uses height to impact game, frustrate UH Next Story Television and radio – December 19, 2023