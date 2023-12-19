‘Iolani maintains No. 1 ranking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

'Tis the season for those wearing red.

The ’Iolani Raiders collected 13 of 15 first-place votes to secure the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for a fifth week in a row.

The Raiders won just one game last week, pulling away from Oregon powerhouse Southridge, 44-30. Center Mele Sake (15 points) and speedy guard Mia Frye (14) led the way for ’Iolani.

The Skyhawks have seven Oregon state titles, but cold shooting derailed their effort. Southridge then went to Campbell on Friday and posted a 55-47 win.

The panel of coaches and media gave Kamehameha the remaining two first-place votes. The Warriors had a quiet week and will begin ILH play at Punahou on Saturday.

Third-ranked Konawaena overwhelmed No. 4 Waiakea, 60-44, to seize sole possession of first place in the BIIF.

The remainder of the Top 10 remained status quo with one exception. Lahainaluna moved back into the rankings at No. 10 following a 54-39 win over Maui. Kamehameha-Maui, which beat the Lady Lunas last week, did not get enough votes.

Waimea dropped out of the Top 10 after a 67-40 loss to defending KIF champion Kapaa.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Dec. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (13) (12-2) 148 1

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday

2. Kamehameha (2) (11-1) 132 2

> next: at Punahou, Saturday

3. Konawaena (11-3, 3-0 BIIF) 125 3

> next: at Keaau, Wednesday

4. Waiakea (10-3, 5-1 BIIF) 96 4

> next: at Honokaa, Thursday

5. Campbell (5-4) 92 5

> next: at Leilehua, Monday

> next: vs. Radford, Wednesday

6. Maryknoll (10-2, 2-0 ILH D-II) 79 6

> next: TBD, Tarkanian Classic, Tuesday

7. Punahou (6-4) 47 7

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday

8. Kahuku (4-6, 1-0 OIA) 42 8

> next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday

9. Moanalua (5-7, 1-0 OIA) 33 9

> next: at Kaiser, Tuesday

10. Lahainaluna (3-5, 1-1 MIL) 9 NR

> next: at Baldwin, Tuesday

No longer in Top 10: Waimea (No. 10).