Scoreboard – December 19, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Carroll (Mont.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classic, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) vs. Hastings (Neb.) , 11 a.m.; San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: The Master’s Academy (Fla.) vs. Kaimuki, 3 p.m.; Vashon (Mo.) vs. Moanalua, 4:30 p.m.; DeMatha (Md.) vs. Mililani, 6 p.m.; Oak Ridge (Fla.) vs. Mid-Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kaiser. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m., start and end at Magic Island.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at Punahou; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Kapolei (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Leilehua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow) Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waipahu at Pearl City.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: Consolation, Kamehameha/Christ the King (N.Y.) loser vs. The Master’s Academy (Fla.)/Kaimuki loser, 9 a.m.; Vashon (Mo.)/Moanalua loser vs. Pace Academy (Ga.)/Kamehameha-Maui loser, 10:30 a.m.; DeMatha (Md.)/Mililani loser vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.)/Saint Louis loser, noon; Kauai/‘Iolani loser vs. Oak Ridge (Fla.)/Mid-Pacific loser, 1:30 p.m. Quarterfinals: DeMatha (Md.)/Mililani winner vs. The Master’s Academy (Fla.)/Kaimuki winner, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha/Christ the King (N.Y.) winner vs. Pace Academy (Ga.)/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 5 p.m.; St. John Bosco (Calif.)/Saint Louis winner vs. Kauai/‘Iolani winner, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Ridge (Fla.)/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Vashon (Mo.)/Moanalua winner, 8 p.m. Slam Dunk Contest to follow final game. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH boys, Varsity III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kahuku; McKinley at Kailua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Farrington at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at Castle.

OIA West girls: Radford at Campbell; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Aiea at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waianae at Waialua.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m., start and end at Magic Island.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

BULLETIN BOARD

Aiea High School is accepting applications for Girls Volleyball Head Coach.

The position will be responsible for all aspects of their respective program. Some

aspects include: teaching of strategies/skills of their particular sport, administrative

duties such as staffing, monitoring of grades, character development of individual athletes, field maintenance, and communication with all necessary parties.

Qualifications: Would prefer candidates to have organizational skills, ability to

communicate with others, and high school (or higher) coaching experience (but not

required).

Resumes will be accepted from now through Thursday. All resumes should be faxed to Athletic Director Bryce Kaneshiro at 483-7303, or emailed to:

bryce.kaneshiro@k12.hi.us

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic

Monday

Pace Academy (Ga.) 78, KS-Maui 27

‘Iolani 78, Kauai High 46

Christ the King (N.Y.) 68, Kamehameha 31

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 69, Saint Louis 47

Today

Kaimuki vs. The Master’s Aca. (Fla.), 3 p.m.

Moanalua vs. Vashon (Mo.)6 p.m.

Mililani vs. DeMatha (Md.), 6 p.m.

Mid-Pacific vs. Oak Ridge (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.