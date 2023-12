Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have always been a little skeptical of Hawaii government but now I am downright terrified. Read more

I have always been a little skeptical of Hawaii government but now I am downright terrified. The rhetoric of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and more recently Gov. Josh Green, concerning the statewide housing shortage and particularly Maui County for those displaced by the fires, is alarming.

Forcing property owners to rent to certain people and under dictated terms is government overreach, to say the least. People who own short-term rentals or long-term rentals are free to rent to anyone they wish, or no one at all. This is another example of a ham-fisted policy that could do more harm than good.

As well as demonizing the folks that own short-term rentals, offering crazy rent subsidies will have the affect of driving up rent for everyone and likely will lead to unscrupulous landlords finding ways to get rid of long-term renters so they can cash in.

This is not China, and these socialist policies need to be nipped in the bud. I am confident the courts will do just that.

Steve Alumbaugh

Wailuku

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter