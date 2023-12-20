Letter: Let’s pull U.S. from brink of another Civil War

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our country is on the verge of another Civil War. In the coming election, if we do not give the right measure of power to the right kind of people, then the wrong people will take more power than they need and they will use it the way they want, not the way we want it to be used.

America needs the right people to look after her. It is our job to pick the right people. God gave us free will. The Constitution is there to protect our rights to exercise that will. If we fail to exercise our will intelligently, then we have betrayed ourselves and we will suffer the consequences for generations.

Douglas Heyd

Mililani

