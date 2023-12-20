Editorial | Letters Letter: Let’s pull U.S. from brink of another Civil War Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Our country is on the verge of another Civil War. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Our country is on the verge of another Civil War. In the coming election, if we do not give the right measure of power to the right kind of people, then the wrong people will take more power than they need and they will use it the way they want, not the way we want it to be used. America needs the right people to look after her. It is our job to pick the right people. God gave us free will. The Constitution is there to protect our rights to exercise that will. If we fail to exercise our will intelligently, then we have betrayed ourselves and we will suffer the consequences for generations. Douglas Heyd Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Seek better candidates for American president