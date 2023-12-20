Off the news: Waianae center does part against pests
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Coconut seeds selected from different trees were planted into correlating numbered bags so that their growth can be monitored at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree