Off the news: Waianae center does part against pests

The invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle has infested palms across Oahu, threatening trees prized for their historical connections. The beetles have ravaged a palm species grown at Ka‘ala Farm known for its sweet-flavored coconuts; this year, Ka‘ala Farm harvested only one seed from its palms because of the infestation.

In response, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and its nonprofit, Elepaio Social Services, have begun a new coconut nursery to save coconut palm species from the destructive beetle. During a blessing for the nursery Monday, organizers rightly called for help from the Legislature: money for state invasive pest control.