comscore Kokua Line: What holidays affect garbage collection? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What holidays affect garbage collection?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Question: Will the city pick up the garbage Christmas Day since it’s not on a Sunday like in 2022? Read more

Previous Story
A buttery, basil pasta dish

Scroll Up