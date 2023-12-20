comscore State Rep. John Mizuno named new homeless coordinator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State Rep. John Mizuno named new homeless coordinator

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Dec. 20, 2023
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. John Mizuno was named the new homeless coordinator by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Rep. John Mizuno was named the new homeless coordinator by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday.

Veteran state Rep. John Mizuno, who has used his own money to fly homeless people back to reunite with families on the mainland, was named by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday to be the state’s new homeless coordinator. Read more

