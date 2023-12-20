State Rep. John Mizuno named new homeless coordinator

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Veteran state Rep. John Mizuno, who has used his own money to fly homeless people back to reunite with families on the mainland, was named by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday to be the state’s new homeless coordinator. Read more

Asked if he would be an advocate for the homeless, Mizuno said, “It’s for humanity. It’s the right thing to do.”

During his 17 years in the House, Mizuno, (D, Kameha­meha Heights-Kalihi Valley), worked to create the concept of homeless “safe zones,” which morphed into “ohana zones” and has since become reality in the form of tiny-home kauhale like the medical respite units erected near The Queen’s Medical Center in a pilot project. Green plans more kauhale across the state, starting next on Middle Street.

Mizuno has a degree in sociology from the University of Hawaii and previously chaired the House Committee on Human Services.

As a legislator, he worked to leverage federal Medicaid funds to house Hawaii’s homeless, saving the state millions. He and Green have known each other for two decades going back to when Green was first elected to the state House.

Green called Mizuno “a fierce advocate for people in need,” and with a hand on Mizuno’s shoulder characterized their relationship as “good friends. We’re buddies.”

Mizuno was Green’s first choice to replace James Koshiba, who will return to his nonprofit work with the homeless but remain an advisor. Green thanked Koshiba and said it was difficult for him to transition from nonprofit work to state government but said Koshiba was instrumental in moving the kauhale concept forward.

For years, Mizuno reached into his own wallet to buy airfare for more than 50 homeless people from the mainland — as long as family agreed to welcome them and assure they would be housed. It was a counter to his complaints to New York officials that they were dumping their homeless in Hawaii with no support.

Hawaii’s “return to home” plan works, Mizuno previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, because it relies on a support network of family and friends on the mainland.

This year, Mizuno authored a bill that Green signed into law to provide $100,000 in state funding over the next two fiscal years for the return to home program. The new funding builds on previous programs by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association working with the Institute for Human Serv­ices, Kauai Economic Opportunity and Maui Family Life Center.

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging &Tourism Association and chair of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, applauded Green’s selection of Mizuno.

Hannemann said he appreciated Mizuno’s efforts going back to Hannemann’s days as Honolulu mayor.

“I think it’s a great appointment,” Hannemann said. “He has a long history of dealing with the homeless segment of our community. He was a big supporter of ours and we look forward to working with him. He knows how to engage the private sector.”

The repatriation program resulted in less than 2% of homeless people returning to Hawaii because “the key is you have to identify a nonprofit partner like IHS. We now have partners on Maui and Kauai and now want to get a partner on the Big Island,” Hannemann said.

“We need to identify a relative to receive them and a commitment they won’t return,” he said. “We should blow a conch shell that this program works, tried and true. With John at the helm, this thing will grow and expand.”

Hannemann said that Mizuno “actually rolls up his sleeves. As mayor, we were always aware of how vigilant he was.”

Mizuno — known in the Legislature for his fashion sense — wore a suit, colorful shirt and glasses with dark tint as he was introduced by Green, who said Mizuno’s relationship with churches and places of worship will be critical to expanding more kauhale.

“We’re really lucky to have John,” Green said.

Mizuno told reporters in Green’s fifth-floor Capitol conference room, “there’s no secret sauce to homelessness.”

Like states around the country, previous administrations have been unable to solve homelessness, Mizuno said. “Our governor is thinking outside the box. … We’re trying to change history and be epic about that,” he said.

Mizuno said he told state House Speaker Scott Saiki that he plans to resign from the Legislature on Jan. 2 to join Green’s administration, which will lead to another appointment by Green as Mizuno’s replacement.

Last week, Green appointed Tyson Miyake — a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino — to the state House representing Wailuku-­Waikapu on Maui.

Miyake replaces Troy Hashimoto, whom Green appointed to represent Wailuku­-Kahului-Waihee in the Senate after Gil Keith- Agaran resigned in October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.