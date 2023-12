Scoreboard – Dec. 20, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: Consolation, Kamehameha vs. Kaimuki, 9 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 10:30 a.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, noon; Kauai vs. Mid-Pacific, 1:30 p.m. Quarterfinals: DeMatha (Md.) vs. The Master’s Academy (Fla.), 3:30 p.m.; Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Pace Academy (Ga.), 5 p.m.; St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Ridge (Fla.) vs. Vashon (Mo.), 8 p.m. Slam Dunk Contest to follow final game. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH boys, Varsity III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kahuku; McKinley at Kailua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Farrington at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at Castle.

OIA West girls: Radford at Campbell; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Aiea at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waianae at Waialua.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m., start and end at Magic Island.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Nevada vs. Temple, 10 a.m.; TCU vs. Old Dominion, noon; Georgia Tech vs. UMass, 4 p.m.; Portland vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

‘Iolani Boys Prep Classic: Consolation, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 9 a.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kauai, 10:30 a.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Moanalua, 1:30 p.m.; Oak Ridge (Fla.)/ Vashon (Mo.) loser vs. DeMatha (Md.)/The Master’s Academy (Fla.) loser, 3:30 p.m.; St. John Bosco (Calif.)/‘Iolani loser vs. Christ the King (N.Y.)/Pace Academy (Ga.) loser, 5 p.m. Semifinals, Oak Ridge (Fla.)/ Vashon (Mo.) winner vs. DeMatha (Md.)/ The Master’s Academy (Fla.) winner, 6:30 p.m.; St. John Bosco (Calif.)/‘Iolani winner vs. Christ the King (N.Y.)/Pace Academy (Ga.) winner, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity III: St. Andrew’s vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanalani.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Damien at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Mililani

BASKETBALL

NCAA DIVISION II MEN

Big Island Holiday Classic

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Monday

Hawaii Hilo 57, Hastings 52.

Point leaders—Hilo: Kalique Mitchell 13, Charles Elzie III 12. Hast: Reggie Thomas 15. Rebound leaders—Hilo: Nadjrick Peat 8. Hast: Danilo Matovic 13. Assist leaders— Hilo: Elzie III 4. Hast: Grady Corrigan 6.

Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank

Monday

Chaminade 88, Texas Tyler 61.

Point leaders—CU: Scott Ator 18, Kelton Samore 16, Chris Bready 14, Ross Reeves 13, Jamir Thomas 12. TT: Khalik Gardner 15, Alec Zambie 11. Rebound leaders—CU: Samore 9. TT: Juan Pablo Camargo 6. Assist leaders—CU: Ator 3, Reeves 3. TT: Gardner 2, Bryce Roberts 2, Zambie 2.

Hawaii Pacific 69, Lincoln (Calif.) 66, OT.

Point leaders—HPU: Charlie Weber 16, Josh Niusulu 15, Melo Sanchez 12, Maj Dusanic 10. Lin: Goodnews Kpegeol 18, Jeremiah Stamps 14, Jorren Edwards 10. Rebound leaders—HPU: Sanchez 9. Lin: Stamps 8. Assist leaders—HPU: Dusanic 3, Niusulu. Lin: Immanuel Taylor 3.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 49, Punahou 24.

Leading scorers—Iol: Justice Kekauoha 19, Kylie Chong Kee 10. Pun: Keilani Stewert 9.

Monday

Girls Varsity II

Damien 47, Mid-Pacific 45.

Leading scorers—DMS: Kenna Wengler 15, Brielle Nueku 10, Kiana Cueto 10. MPI: Tori Tokuda 13. Boys JV I Punahou-Gold 22, Mid-Pacific 21

PRESEASON

Monday

Boys Varsity

Maryknoll 69, Kaiser 30

Boys JV

Maryknoll 51, Kaiser 28