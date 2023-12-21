comscore Letter: Carry personal flotation device to improve safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Carry personal flotation device to improve safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Coach Nathan Grocholski Lopez was very fortunate to survive having capsized his canoe while paddling with four students (“Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). Read more

