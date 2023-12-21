Editorial | Letters Letter: Carry personal flotation device to improve safety Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coach Nathan Grocholski Lopez was very fortunate to survive having capsized his canoe while paddling with four students (“Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coach Nathan Grocholski Lopez was very fortunate to survive having capsized his canoe while paddling with four students (“Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). It is regrettable that he was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). It would have been tragic if one of the students in the group had gotten into similar difficulty and also not been wearing a PFD. Given the large number of paddlers in Hawaii and the very low number of drownings while paddling, it appears that the probability of drowning while paddling is quite low — but our seas can be rough and even a good swimmer like Mr. Grocholski Lopez may not be rescued in time. Carrying a PFD may be a minor inconvenience, but it may save a life. All paddlers and stand-up paddle boarders should wear PFDs or have them readily accessible. Jim McClelland Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Waianae center does part against pests