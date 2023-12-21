Letter: Carry personal flotation device to improve safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coach Nathan Grocholski Lopez was very fortunate to survive having capsized his canoe while paddling with four students (“Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). It is regrettable that he was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). It would have been tragic if one of the students in the group had gotten into similar difficulty and also not been wearing a PFD.

Given the large number of paddlers in Hawaii and the very low number of drownings while paddling, it appears that the probability of drowning while paddling is quite low — but our seas can be rough and even a good swimmer like Mr. Grocholski Lopez may not be rescued in time.

Carrying a PFD may be a minor inconvenience, but it may save a life. All paddlers and stand-up paddle boarders should wear PFDs or have them readily accessible.

Jim McClelland

Hawaii Kai

