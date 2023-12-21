Editorial | Letters Letter: Reform and base Oahu property tax on budget Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A 16% increase! That’s what the city claims our home has increased in value. How is this possible, when both real estate sales and prices are down or flat? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A 16% increase! That’s what the city claims our home has increased in value. How is this possible, when both real estate sales and prices are down or flat? A previous letter writer’s proposal for a budget-based city revenue system is spot-on (“Base taxes on budget, not housing market,” Letters, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15). The current property tax system is used by politicians as their personal piggy bank and will continue through perpetuity unless it’s stopped now. Glenn Young Aina Haina EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Waianae center does part against pests