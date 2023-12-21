Letter: Reform and base Oahu property tax on budget

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 16% increase! That’s what the city claims our home has increased in value. How is this possible, when both real estate sales and prices are down or flat?

A previous letter writer’s proposal for a budget-based city revenue system is spot-on (“Base taxes on budget, not housing market,” Letters, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15). The current property tax system is used by politicians as their personal piggy bank and will continue through perpetuity unless it’s stopped now.

Glenn Young

Aina Haina

