comscore 16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

    Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

    Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.

Almost all of the seized fireworks consisted of “multi-shot ‘cakes’ or launchers capable of firing multiple fireworks into the air in long consecutive strings of fire,” DLE said in the release. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: What holidays affect garbage collection?

Scroll Up