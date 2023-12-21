16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor
- By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.
-
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has confiscated more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks, including a seizure of ship cargo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree