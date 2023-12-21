Last tanker of Red Hill fuel departs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy crew members looked on as the Yosemite Trader and a tugboat began the oil tanker’s voyage to the Philippines from Pearl Harbor on Wednesday. The fuel aboard the tanker will be delivered to Subic Bay and is expected to support operations in the South China Sea.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
John Wade, the U.S. Navy vice admiral and Joint Task Force Red Hill commander, says 60,000 gallons of residual fuel will be removed from mid-January through the end of March.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Yosemite Trader left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday. The oil tanker was filled with fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Approximately 104 million gallons of fuel has been removed from tanks, located above an Oahu aquifer.